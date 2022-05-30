I don’t close any doors as everything is possible in football, claims Christopher Nkunku
Today at 2:41 PM
RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku has admitted that he hasn’t closed any doors including a move back to Paris Saint-Germain as he believes everything is possible in football. The Frenchman enjoyed a sensational 2021/22 season as he finished the campaign with 35 goal contributions in the league.
Ever since his move to RB Leipzig, Christopher Nkunku has thrived at the club and that was despite PSG discarding the now 24-year-old after he endured a tough 2018/19 season. But the move to Leipzig has proved to be a success for the Frenchman with him making just over 130 appearances while contributing to 94 goals during that period. That tally includes Nkunku’s sensational 2021/22 season, where the attacker finished the campaign as the Bundesliga player of the year.
Not only that, he scored 35 goals and 20 assists across all competitions which has seen him heavily linked with a move to England, Italy, Spain and even back to France. In light of that, the 24-year-old has admitted that he would be open to a move back to Paris and PSG as it is “my home, my heart club”. Not only that, Nkunku added that he doesn’t “close any doors” and that’s it’s “flattering to have the biggest clubs in the world interested in me”.
"Paris, I've always said it, is my home, my heart club. I don't close any doors. Everything is possible in football. It's flattering to have the biggest clubs in the world interested in me. But it's also flattering that Leipzig are doing everything to keep me,” Nkunku said, reported Goal.
