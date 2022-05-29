Reports | Zinedine Zidane not convinced by Paris Saint-Germain’s project

Despite Mauricio Pochettino signing for Paris Saint-Germain, there was still a concern that the Argentine could struggle because of the club’s environment. However, the Argentine has not only struggled to get the best from the squad but he also failed to get the best out of the club’s famed Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar trio. Not only that, the Parisians were knocked out of the Champions League in the Round of 16 by Real Madrid, the eventual winners.