Reports | Zinedine Zidane not convinced by Paris Saint-Germain’s project
Today at 8:10 PM
According to Telefoot, Paris Saint-Germain have suffered a blow to their efforts to bring Zinedine Zidane to the club as the Frenchman is reportedly not convinced by their project. The Parisians are set to sack Mauricio Pochettino before the start of next season and are looking for a new manager.
Despite Mauricio Pochettino signing for Paris Saint-Germain, there was still a concern that the Argentine could struggle because of the club’s environment. However, the Argentine has not only struggled to get the best from the squad but he also failed to get the best out of the club’s famed Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar trio. Not only that, the Parisians were knocked out of the Champions League in the Round of 16 by Real Madrid, the eventual winners.
But while the club did lift the Ligue 1 title, reports have indicated that PSG have been on the search for a new manager with them set to part ways with Pochettino this summer. However, their search reportedly started and ended with Zinedine Zidane but TeleFoot has reported that the Frenchman is not convinced by the project on offer. The former Real Madrid boss has been out of a job since leaving the La Liga giants last summer and has been linked to several managerial roles.
However, no move has materialized so far as reports have indicated that Zidane is waiting for the right role before he makes a decision on his next club. But while PSG are overly keen on bringing the Frenchman in, TeleFoot has further reported that Zidane has made it clear he isn’t interested. Yet, the report has revealed that the Parisians haven’t given up hopes of convincing the Ballon d’Or winner.
