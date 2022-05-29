Reports | Sadio Mane keen on leaving Liverpool this summer for new challenge
Today at 8:12 PM
According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool’s Sadio Mane is keen on leaving the club this summer as he is looking for a new challenge with Bayern Munich amongst the front-runners. The Senegalese forward has one year left on his current contract and negotiations are yet to take place over an extension.
While the focus has been on Mohamed Salah’s contract talks especially with the season the forward has had, it has allowed Sadio Mane’s contract to go under the radar. Much like the Egyptian star, the Senegalese also has only a year left on his current deal although he has been heavily linked with a move away. Reports have indicated that Bayern Munich are overly keen on signing the 30-year-old this summer especially if they lose Robert Lewandowski.
However, while talks are reportedly ongoing, Mane himself revealed that he would confirm his future after the Champions League final despite Bayern’s interest. It has seen Fabrizio Romano report that the forward has made his decision and wants to leave Liverpool this summer. The transfer expert has reported that the Senegalese wants a new challenge and experience, which is why he wants to leave and has conveyed that to the club.
The Reds are reportedly open to letting him go for a fee of around 50 million but nothing has been convinced although Bayern Munich are the front-runners. Romano further reported that the Bavarians were being respectful until the Champions League final but are now set to change their stance and push especially after Mane confirmed his decision to leave. The forward has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and even Barcelona in the past.
Sadio Mané has decided to leave Liverpool this summer 🚨🔴 #LFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2022
He’s ready for a new experience after many special years with Reds - it will be confirmed to the club.
FC Bayern are strong contenders - but it’s still open and not completed as Sadio wanted to wait for the final. pic.twitter.com/hr6R5NmuZ0
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.