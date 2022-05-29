Reports | Sadio Mane keen on leaving Liverpool this summer for new challenge

While the focus has been on Mohamed Salah’s contract talks especially with the season the forward has had, it has allowed Sadio Mane’s contract to go under the radar. Much like the Egyptian star, the Senegalese also has only a year left on his current deal although he has been heavily linked with a move away. Reports have indicated that Bayern Munich are overly keen on signing the 30-year-old this summer especially if they lose Robert Lewandowski.