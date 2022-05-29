Reports | Liverpool made contact with Ousmane Dembele's representatives over free transfer
Today at 3:36 PM
According to Sport, Liverpool have touched base with Ousmane Dembele's representatives over a potential move on a free transfer once the Frenchman’s contract expires. The 25-year-old has just over a month left on his current deal and is reportedly weighing up his future at Barcelona.
While Ousmane Dembele has struggled for fitness and form during his spell at Camp Nou, the Frenchman hasn’t had the worst career at the club with him doing well. It has seen more than a few suitors chase after the 25-year-old last summer and during the January transfer window but no move materialized in the end. However, with Dembele entering the final month of his current deal, reports have indicated that the Frenchman is still weighing up his future.
However, Sport has reported that Liverpool have touched base with Dembele's representatives over a potential move on a free transfer this summer. The Reds are looking to strengthen their offensive line as both Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino could potentially leave amidst interest. However, they aren’t the only side in the running with both Chelsea and PSG keen although the Parisians have taken a step back following Kylian Mbappe’s new contract.
But Sport has further reported that Barcelona are also in the running as the La Liga giants are in constant communication with Dembele's representatives. The Frenchman does have a contract extension offer on the table from the club and reports have indicated that Xavi Hernandez wants the 25-year-old to stay beyond the 2021/22 season. However, the forward is still deciding on his future and has reportedly asked for time before he makes a decision.
