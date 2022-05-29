Reports | Liverpool made contact with Ousmane Dembele's representatives over free transfer

While Ousmane Dembele has struggled for fitness and form during his spell at Camp Nou, the Frenchman hasn’t had the worst career at the club with him doing well. It has seen more than a few suitors chase after the 25-year-old last summer and during the January transfer window but no move materialized in the end. However, with Dembele entering the final month of his current deal, reports have indicated that the Frenchman is still weighing up his future.