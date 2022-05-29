Manchester Untied confirm that Ralf Rangnick won’t be staying on as consultant
Today at 8:09 PM
In a statement, Manchester United have confirmed that former interim manager Ralf Rangnick won’t be staying on as a consultant because of the demands of his role as Austria’s head coach. The German was brought in after the club sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and was supposed to stay on as a consultant.
With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked after a poor start to the 2021/22 season, Manchester United opted against signing a permanent replacement and instead brought in Ralf Rangnick. The former RB Leipzig boss was signed on as the interim boss to a lot of pomp and celebrations but struggled to impose his ideas and tactics on the team. In conjunction, the Red Devils also struggled as they barely finished in sixth place above West Ham United.
However, having appointed Erik ten Hag as their permanent manager, Rangnick was set to take up a consultancy role for two years but reports indicated that the deal was off. That has now been confirmed by Manchester United as they revealed, via a statement, that the German wouldn’t be able to stay on because of the “demands of his new role as Austria manager”. The club thanked the former Leipzig coach for everything he did and wished him the best.
“Ralf Rangnick has announced that he will not be staying on at Manchester United as a consultant due to the demands of his new role as Austria manager. Rangnick took charge at the beginning of December and led the team through the remainder of a challenging season, with his spell as interim boss providing United with crucial time to conduct a thorough search for our next manager, resulting in the appointment of Erik ten Hag,” reads the statement on the club’s website.
“He will now take charge of Austria for their upcoming Nations League fixtures, as they face Croatia, Denmark and France in Group A1. Once again, we are grateful to Ralf for all his hard work and wish him the best for the future.”
Ralf Rangnick announces that he will not be staying on at United as a consultant.#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 29, 2022
