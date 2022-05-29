Don’t think I have lot of respect in England, admits Thibaut Courtois
Today at 3:09 PM
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has hit out at the England press and fans alike, admitting that he doesn’t get respect from them and hopes that it changes after his final win. The Belgian played a key role as the Los Blancos beat Liverpool 1-0 to win the 2022 Champions League final.
With Liverpool pitted against Real Madrid, many expected the Reds to take full advantage of their situation and walk away with the trophy. However, despite that and a rather impressive first half, Real Madrid scored the only goal in a tense and tight game to lift the trophy. But that wouldn’t have been possible without Thibaut Courtois as the goalkeeper was at his very best.
The Belgian made nine saves over the course of the game, a tally that includes two big stops to deny Mohamed Salah and denied Liverpool the chance of winning three trophies this season. It saw the goalkeeper hit out at the English press and fans, as he believes that they never respected him during his spell with Chelsea. Courtois also added that he hopes things have changed after the final win and that he is “really happy and proud” of the performance.
'I think I said yesterday in the press conference that when Madrid goes to finals, we win them. 'I'm on the good side of history. 'I saw a lot of tweets coming my way today saying that I will be humbled, but I think it was the other way around,” Courtois said, reported Sky Sports.
''Today I needed to win a final for my career, for all the hard work - to put respect on my name because I don't think I have a lot of respect in England. 'I had lots of criticism even after a great season saying I wasn't good enough or whatever. I'm just really happy and proud. When I needed to be there for the team, I was there."
