Can’t imagine that you can win more with Barcelona than with Bayern, asserts Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
Today at 4:33 PM
Former Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has hit out at Robert Lewandowski and believes that the La Liga giants won’t offer Lewandowski anything that Bayern can’t. The Polish forward has only one year left on his current contract and has been linked with a move to Spain.
Ever since his move to Bayern Munich, few players in world football have done as well as Robert Lewandowski as with the forward thriving at Bayern. So much so, that Lewandowski has won an array of trophies during his time there, including eight Bundesliga titles and a Champions League crown. Not only that, the Polish international has netted well over 300 goals for the club but his time is coming to an end.
Reports have indicated that Lewandowski does want to leave Bayern this summer in search of a new challenge with Barcelona said to be his top destination. However, while Bayern are reportedly unwilling to sell, the La Liga giants have reportedly begun negotiations over a move. That hasn’t gone down well with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as he hit out at Lewandowski. The former Bayern chief believes that Barcelona cannot offer the forward more than what Bayern can at the moment.
"I can't imagine that you can currently win more with FC Barcelona than with Bayern Munich. What more can Barcelona offer at the moment? I can't think of anything if I'm honest,” Rummenigge said, reported Goal.
Not only that, Rummenigge insisted that Bayern needs to keep the 34-year-old at the club despite his age and contract demands as he is “irreplaceable for FC Bayern”. The German also admitted that the forward is why people watch Bayern and the Bundesliga, which means that the club need “to fight” to keep Lewandowski and fans need to “pray that Robert stays”.
"Robert is irreplaceable for FC Bayern. You need a player like that, even if he's about to turn 34. That's a goal guarantee that doesn't exist anywhere in Europe. Robert is top class! You have to pray that Robert stays, he is the absolute attraction of the league. You have to fight for it, talk to him and cuddle with the advisor. You have to include him in the inner workings of the club,” he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.