Reports | Tottenham leading race to sign Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic on free-transfer
Today at 4:17 PM
According to Goal, Ivan Perisic’s contract talks with Inter Milan have fallen apart and that has opened the door for Tottenham to sign the 33-year-old attacker this summer. The Croatian was reportedly keen on staying but contract talks have stalled and a move away is reportedly now on the cards.
Ever since his move to Inter Milan, Ivan Perisic has been a consistent presence for the club even with the forward leaving for Bayern Munich on loan during the 2019/20 season. However, in the two years since his return, the Croatian has played a key part in the club’s success, including making well over 40 appearances during the 2020/21 season when the Nerazzurri won the league title.
Not only that, the 33-year-old thrived this term under Simeone Inzaghi and played a key role in their title race before AC Milan pipped them on the final day. However, with less than a month left on his current contract, reports indicated that both parties were close to an agreement. But Goal has now reported that the talks have stalled after the two sides failed to reach an agreement with Perisic now set to leave the San Siro.
Yet while the Croatian has interest from several clubs across Europe, the report has indicated that Tottenham are the front-runners with the North Londoners already in talks. The club are keen on signing Perisic and the 33-year-old is open to joining his former coach at Spurs. Furthermore, Goal has reported that Antonio Conte is pushing to sign the winger/wing-back as he reportedly believes that Perisic’s experience and ability would be good for the Premier League side.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.