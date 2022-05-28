Reports | Tottenham leading race to sign Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic on free-transfer

Yet while the Croatian has interest from several clubs across Europe, the report has indicated that Tottenham are the front-runners with the North Londoners already in talks. The club are keen on signing Perisic and the 33-year-old is open to joining his former coach at Spurs. Furthermore, Goal has reported that Antonio Conte is pushing to sign the winger/wing-back as he reportedly believes that Perisic’s experience and ability would be good for the Premier League side.