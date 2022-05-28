Reports | Paris Saint-Germain eyeing move for Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe
Today at 4:39 PM
According to FootMercato, Arsenal are open to letting Nicolas Pepe leave the club this summer and Paris Saint-Germain are keen on signing the Ivorian forward. The 26-year-old signed for a club-record fee in 2019 but has struggled to find his footing in England, scoring just 27 goals for the club.
When Arsenal shelled out £72 million on Nicolas Pepe, a lot was expected from the forward especially after he netted 23 goals in 41 appearances for LOSC Lille the season before. But the Ivorian has struggled to impress the North Londoners, finding life in England tough. Yet, somehow, the 26-year-old managed to net 16 goals last season, across all competitions, although things haven’t quite gone to plan this term.
Instead, Pepe has made only 23 appearances for the club, contributing to 9 goals across all competitions with Bukayo Saka taking over his right-wing spot. That combined with the Ivorian’s wages has seen Arsenal open to selling him and FootMercato has reported that PSG are overly keen on signing him. The Parisians are letting Angel Di Maria leave on a free transfer with the Argentine set to sign for Juventus and believe that Pepe would be the ideal replacement.
The Ivorian has thrived during his two-season spell in France but the report has indicated that the forward could be tough for Arsenal to sell. His current contract doesn’t expire until the summer of 2024 and his wages could prove to be a breaking point for PSG, especially after the contract they handed Kylian Mbappe earlier this month. However while the Gunners are yet to make a decision, reports have indicated they are looking to reinforce the team and are looking to get some money by offloading a few players.
