Reports | Manchester United interested in signing N’Golo Kante this summer

According to the Guardian, Manchester United are plotting a move for Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante this summer with the Red Devils keen to strengthen their midfield. The Frenchman has only one year left on his current contract and reports have indicated that the Blues are unwilling to sell him.

With Manchester United set to undergo another transition, it has many fans eager about what could potentially happen at the club. However, the loss of several players this summer including Juan Mata , Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba amongst others could force the club’s hand. It has seen them linked to several midfielders although reports have indicated that Frenkie de Jong is their top target.

But the Guardian has reported that United are also considering a move for Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante as they believe that the Frenchman would be the ideal addition to their team. The 31-year-old has only one year left on his contract and has struggled with injuries over the last few years. However, despite that, the Blues have no intentions of letting the midfielder leave this summer. But the report has indicated that Manchester United are keen on testing Chelsea’s resolve for the 2018 World Cup winner.

Furthermore, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has expressed his desire of working with a fully fit Kante, something that has not been possible because of the Frenchman’s various issues over the last year. But with only one year left on his contract, negotiations are yet to begin over a new deal and that has United believing that they could convince the 31-year-old to switch sides. However, the Guardian has reported that the Blues would prefer selling Jorginho over Kante this summer with the Italian also in the same boat, contract wise.