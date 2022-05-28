Not possible for players to go on 12-month cycle as demands are too much, asserts Ian Baraclough

"Back-to-back seasons as it was through the Covid period - people are forgetting that there was very little time from the end of last season and the start of the season that's just gone. For players, the demands on them are just more and more. Whether it's UEFA or FIFA, they have to look at the situation. By asking players to go on a 12-month cycle, it's just not possible and you're finding a lot of these injuries are fatigue injuries,” Baraclough told Sky Sports.