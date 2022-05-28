Chelsea confirm agreement with Todd Boehly’s consortium over £4.25 billion takeover

However, the deal had to be ratified by the Premier League and the UK Government as they wanted to make sure that Roman Abramovich wouldn't benefit from the sale but the two parties both confirmed the same and allowed the deal through. The deal has now been confirmed by the club as they revealed that a “final and definitive agreement” is in place with Boehly’s consortium. The statement also revealed that the deal will be completed on Monday which marks the end of Abramovich’s tenure as the Chelsea owner.