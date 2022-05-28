Chelsea confirm agreement with Todd Boehly’s consortium over £4.25 billion takeover
Today at 3:21 PM
In a statement, Chelsea have confirmed reports that they have reached an agreement with Todd Boehly’s consortium ahead of their £4.25 billion takeover. This comes less than a week after the Premier League and the UK government approved the deal after the club was put up for sale by Roman Abramovich.
With Chelsea’s future currently placed in limbo, reports last week indicated that the Blues were set to get a new owner and thus bring an end to Roman Abramovich’s regime. That was after the Russian put the club up for sale but was sanctioned less than a week later because of his links to the current ongoing war in Ukraine. However, with reports indicating that Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital consortium’s £4.25 billion was accepted, the hope was back for Chelsea fans.
However, the deal had to be ratified by the Premier League and the UK Government as they wanted to make sure that Roman Abramovich wouldn't benefit from the sale but the two parties both confirmed the same and allowed the deal through. The deal has now been confirmed by the club as they revealed that a “final and definitive agreement” is in place with Boehly’s consortium. The statement also revealed that the deal will be completed on Monday which marks the end of Abramovich’s tenure as the Chelsea owner.
“Chelsea Football Club can confirm that a final and definitive agreement was entered into last night to sell the Club to the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital consortium. It is expected that the transaction will be completed on Monday. The Club will update further at that time,” reads the statement.
Club statement.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 28, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.