Think Erling Haaland is a great signing for Manchester City, admits Sergio Aguero
Today at 7:47 PM
Manchester City icon Sergio Aguero has asserted that his former side did well to secure the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund although he acknowledged that the Norwegian striker will take time to adapt to English football. City signed the Norwegian star for €60 million.
Erling Haaland has established himself as one of the finest young strikers in European football during his stint with Borussia Dortmund. The Norway international has made 89 appearances for the German giants while scoring 86 goals and registering 23 assists worldwide. The Dortmund frontman was instrumental in the German side's last campaign as he led them to DFB-Pokal glory.
The 21-year-old’s prolific scoring form had attracted the attention of several elite European clubs with Manchester City winning the race for securing the striker’s signature from Borussia Dortmund. Haaland has signed a five-year contract with the English club and will reportedly earn around €350,000-a-week.
City boss Pep Guardiola was keen on recruiting Haaland as he wanted to bolster his attacking options ahead of the 2022-23 season after failing to sign Harry Kane from Spurs in the previous summer. The Manchester club lacked a focal point in attack after the departure of Sergio Aguero with the void finally being filled with the Norwegian’s signing.
Aguero reflected on Haaland’s signing and backed the former Dortmund star to thrive in his new surroundings at the Etihad Stadium.
“I think it's[Erling Haaland] a great signing. He can contribute towards scoring and that's big. I hope he racks up a ton of goals. Adapting to the Premier League will take some time for him, but I'm confident he'll be able to do so well. Regarding the Champions League - now that's a huge task, but football is about the team, not the players by themselves. If the whole team works like it has been, the trophy will be more reachable,” Aguero said in his role as Stake.com global ambassador
“I think City has grown in experience over the past few years and it's something that can be achieved sooner than later,” he added.
