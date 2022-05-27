Think Erling Haaland is a great signing for Manchester City, admits Sergio Aguero

“I think it's[Erling Haaland] a great signing. He can contribute towards scoring and that's big. I hope he racks up a ton of goals. Adapting to the Premier League will take some time for him, but I'm confident he'll be able to do so well. Regarding the Champions League - now that's a huge task, but football is about the team, not the players by themselves. If the whole team works like it has been, the trophy will be more reachable,” Aguero said in his role as Stake.com global ambassador