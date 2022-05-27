IWL 2022 | Gokulam Kerala beat Sethu FC 3-1 to win second successive title

Today at 3:14 PM
Gokulam Kerala FC registered a staggering 3-1 victory over Sethu FC on the final day of the Indian Women's League 2022, to clinch the trophy for the second successive time, on Thursday. Both the teams came into the match after winning 10 consecutive matches and needed one more to win the title.
It was the team from Tamil Nadu which drew first blood, only in the third minute of the game, after Anju Tamang's solid strike, deflected off a defender, onto the head of Renu Rani. But soon after, the Kerala-based team also equalized in the 14th minute when Loitongbam Ashalata Devi scored from the spot with a cool-headed finish after Elshaddai Acheampong drew a foul inside the box.
The latter made it 2-1 in the 33rd minute as she managed to capitalize on an error by Sethu defense, and tapped the ball in from close range. The third goal of the night came by Manisha Kalyan. Even though both sides were fairly equal in their attacks in the first half, still it was Kerala who looked more dominating on the field. It was a repeat of a similar story in the second half as well, which led Kerala to their second successive title.
Midfielder Dangmei Grace was adjudged the Hero of the Match for her solid display throughout the two halves.
