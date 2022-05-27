Fact that La Liga take position against Ligue 1 is unacceptable, declares Vincent Labrune
Ligue 1 chairman Vincent Labrune has criticized La Liga president Javier Tebas for labelling Kylian Mbappe's decision to renew his contract at Paris Saint-Germain an insult to football and admitted that the La Liga chief’s comments are false. Mbappe was widely expected to join Madrid this summer.
Kylian Mbappe signed for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017 and has established himself as one of the best attackers in European football. The Frenchman was the center of transfer scrutiny last summer as Real Madrid made multiple high-profile bids to sign the striker from the French club.
The 23-year-old had reiterated his desire of joining the Spanish side after the close of the summer transfer window and although the deal didn’t come to fruition, it was widely expected that the French striker would join Madrid this summer on a free transfer.
In a shocking turn of events, Mbappe decided to snub a move to Madrid ahead of the 2022-23 campaign and signed a new contract with the French giants until 2025. La Liga president Javier Tebas had hit out at the extension citing it as an insult to football.
Ligue 1 chief Vincent Labrune has responded by suggesting that the La Liga president’s comments are unacceptable and pointed out the faults of Madrid and Barcelona.
“Two our your clubs - Real Madrid and Barcelona - have broken a multitude of records in the past decade. In terms of transfer fees, these two clubs have broken the world record six times. In terms of player salaries, Real Madrid currently has two of the highest-paid players in the world sat on their bench. In terms of debt, Barcelona is reported to have a debt level of €1.5billion,” Labrune said in a statement.
“The fact that you publicly and repeatedly take this position against Ligue 1 on this topic and denigrate our league and our clubs is both unacceptable and manifestly false. It is also not lost on anyone that the pinnacle of competitive imbalance was the recent breakaway European Super League - founded and still maintained by your two clubs,” he added.
