Aston Villa reach agreement to sign Diego Carlos from Sevilla
Today at 4:49 PM
Aston Villa has confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Sevilla for the transfer of center-back Diego Carlos for a reported fee of £26 million with the defender set to complete a medical and finalize personal terms soon. Carlos was linked with a move away from Sevilla in January.
Aston Villa endured a mixed campaign in the Premier League side this season as Dean Smith was relieved of his managerial duties and replaced by Steven Gerrard due to the club's dismal form in November. The former Rangers boss took charge of the club and led them to a midtable finish as the Midland club finished 14th at the end of the campaign.
Gerrard expressed disappointment with the trajectory of the club and vowed to improve their fortunes ahead of the 2022-23 campaign as they aim to finish in a European qualifying spot next season. The Villans have already recruited reinforcements in preparation as they signed highly-touted midfielder Boubacar Kamara on a five-year deal earlier this week on a free transfer.
Villa have moved quickly to snap their second signing of the summer as they confirmed that they reached an agreement with Sevilla over the transfer of central defender Diego Carlos. The Brazilian was the source of transfer speculation in January as Newcastle’s efforts to sign the 29-year-old were rebuffed by the Spanish side. Sevilla had reportedly upped their asking price for Carlos from a fee of £30m to £38m.
The defender who won a gold medal with Brazil at the delayed Tokyo Olympic Games is now set to join Aston Villa for an alleged fee of £26 million in a new chapter of his career. Carlos is set to undertake his medical and finalize personal terms on Thursday as the transfer edges closer to completion.
