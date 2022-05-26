Reports | Eddie Nketiah to sign contract extension with Arsenal

Eddie Nketiah joined the Arsenal academy and played for the club at youth levels before making his debut for the senior side in 2017. The striker made a handful of appearances for the club before making a loan switch to Leeds United for the 2019-20 season. The English striker had a fruitful spell with the Peacocks before returning to Arsenal in 2020.

The 22-year-old has to date scored 23 goals for the London club in 92 appearances across all competitions. The Englishman bore the burden of scoring goals for the London club in the second half of the seasons after the departure of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang to Barcelona although his efforts didn’t pay off as the Gunners fail to qualify for the Champions League.

The English striker made history as he become the first Arsenal player to score twice within the opening 10 minutes of a Premier League game for 20 years in his heroic performance against Leeds this month. The London side are in a predicament as they are set to lose all the strikers on the book with Nketiah’s and Alexandre Lacazette’s contract expiring this summer.

Nketiah’s future at the club is uncertain as he has reportedly rejected several contract advances from the club and several interested parties his approached his camp over a potential move. According to reports from GOAL, the Arsenal star is set to reject all offers and sign a new deal with the English giants. The Gunners are hopeful that the 22-year-old has had a change of heart and will decide to stay at the club after assurances from Mikel Arteta and club hierarchies.