Real Madrid are a good team but I think Liverpool wil win the game, reveals Jamie Carragher

“You can spin it both ways with the spirit, the winning, the coming back, but they've carried a lot of luck in those games. If you win every game in the last minute coming from behind, if you're that good a team you don't get yourself in that position all the time. Of course, it's a one-off game. I just think if Liverpool were playing Real Madrid in a one-off game, having their team and playing near their best, they'd win the game. I'm confident,” he added.