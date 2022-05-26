Real Madrid are a good team but I think Liverpool wil win the game, reveals Jamie Carragher
Today at 7:38 PM
Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has admitted that he thinks Liverpool will claim victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League final as the Spanish side rely on luck to overcome their opponents en route to the final. The two teams face off on Saturday in the Stade de France.
Liverpool were on course for a historic quadruple this season as they looked to seal the Premier League title after claiming the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup. Unfortunately, the Reds failed to prevent Manchester City from reigning as the champions in a high-stakes title race between the pair.
The Merseyside club can still secure a cup treble as they ave setup a Champions League final clash against Real Madrid this Saturday. The two sides met in the European competition’s final in 2018 where the Spanish side emerged victorious as they claimed their third straight Champions League title.
The Blancos will aim to win their fifth European title in ten years as Carlo Ancelotti leads his side against Jurgen Klopp’s men on Saturday at the Stade de France. Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher insisted that his former side would win the final as they don’t rely on luck like their counterparts do.
"I've watched Real Madrid in the Champions League this season and they've lost more games in the Champions League than Liverpool have lost all season in all competitions. Real Madrid are a very good team but they're not as good as Man City and I don't think they're as good as Chelsea - even though they beat both of them,” Carragher told Sky Sports.
“You can spin it both ways with the spirit, the winning, the coming back, but they've carried a lot of luck in those games. If you win every game in the last minute coming from behind, if you're that good a team you don't get yourself in that position all the time. Of course, it's a one-off game. I just think if Liverpool were playing Real Madrid in a one-off game, having their team and playing near their best, they'd win the game. I'm confident,” he added.
