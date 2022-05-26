Only want to remain at Roma as we can build strong project here, insists Jose Mourinho

AS Roma looked to win their first major European title in more than 60 years by claiming victory over Feyenoord Rotterdam in the Europa Conference League final in Albania on Wednesday. The Italian club took charge of proceedings early on and made their dominance count in the 31st minute as Nicolo Zaniolo lashed home a shot past onrushing goalkeeper Justin Bijlow after controlling the ball with his chest.

Zaniolo became the youngest Italian player to score in a European final since Alessandro Del Piero's goal in the 1997 Champions League final. Feyenoord responded after the break by hitting the post twice but they were unable to find the breakthrough as they succumbed to an agonizing defeat.

Roma coach Mourinho made history on the night as the Portuguese coach extended his perfect record in European finals to five trophies in five matches after securing titles with Porto, Inter, and Manchester United . The Roma manager outlined his intentions of staying at the club for the foreseeable future and expressed his delight at winning the trophy.

"The great thing about my career is that, aside from the Europa League with Manchester United, doing it with Porto, Inter and Roma is very, very, very special. It is one thing to win when everyone expects it but it's quite another to win when something feels immortal, that feels truly special. This remains in the history of Roma, but also mine. I was told only I, Sir Alex (Ferguson) and Giovanni Trapattoni won trophies in three different decades. It makes me feel a little old, but it's nice for my career," Mourinho told Sky Sports.