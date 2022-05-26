I’m staying at Liverpool next season for sure, declares Mohamed Salah
Today at 2:47 PM
Mohamed Salah has reiterated the fact that his contract situation shouldn’t dwarf the club’s focus on the Champions League final against Liverpool although the Egyptian claimed that he would stay with the English side next season. The Egyptian skipper’s contract expires at the end of next summer.
Mohamed Salah signed for Liverpool from Roma in the summer of 2017 and established himself as one of the most electrifying wingers in European football due to his prolificacy and high work ethic.
The Egyptian has taken his performances up a notch as he has already scored 31 goals and registered 16 assists for the Merseyside club across all competitions. The Liverpool winger will look to add to his tally in their upcoming Champions League final against Spanish giants Real Madrid on Saturday.
The Egyptian skipper’s current deal at the English side expires next summer and talks between the club and the player haven’t reached a positive conclusion yet. It is understood that the former Roma man has asked the club for a lucrative contract that is set to make him the highest paid player in the squad with the club hesitant to break their wage structure to resign the Egyptian.
Salah has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Real Madrid, etc as his next potential destination although the Liverpool no 11 asserted that he would stay put at the English club next season.
“In my mind, I don't focus on the contract. I don't want to be selfish at all. I said two months ago it's about the team. It's an important week for us. I'm just focused on the team and winning the Champions League again. I want to see Hendo [Jordan Henderson] with the trophy in the hands and hopefully he gives it to me. I don't want to talk about the contract now, I'm staying next season for sure, that's clear,” Salah told Sky Sports.
