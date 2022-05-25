We’ll give everything and hopefully bring another Champions League back, claims Jordan Henderson

Ahead of their Champions League final, Liverpool star Jordan Henderson has admitted that the team are going to give their all in order to bring another trophy back to Anfield. He also added that Real Madrid are set to face a different Liverpool team as compared to the one that played the 2018 final.

Having already won the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup trophies earlier this season, many expected Liverpool to walk away on the final day of the league season as Champions of England. However, an incredible comeback from Manchester City meant that Pep Guardiola’s side walked away with a 3-2 win and thus lifted their fourth league title in five years. But while the defeat was a tough one to swallow for the Reds, they have little time to react as Jurgen Klopp’s side played in the Champions League final less than a week after the final day.

Not only that, should they beat Real Madrid in the final, then it will see the Reds walk away with a treble of trophies and make Jordan Henderson the second Liverpool captain to win it twice. But he has played down all that and instead admitted that should they win it a second time, then it would have been because of “the team, it’s because of the manager, it’s because of the staff and everybody involved”, and not him. He also added that he’s “fortunate enough to be in a world class team” and one that will “give it everything” to win.

“You say Emlyn Hughes is the only Liverpool captain to win it twice. I’m sure he would have said it was the Liverpool team who won it twice, not him. That’s the way I look at it. If we do manage to win it twice it’s because of the team, it’s because of the manager, it’s because of the staff and everybody involved,” Henderson told the Guardian.

“When the time comes for me to look back on it, that’s what I’ll think about. I never really see it as ‘me’. Yes, I wear the armband on a matchday and I’ve been here a long time but there are so many other leaders within the dressing room, so many big players, and it is a collective effort. It’s not about me trying to match other amazing captains that Liverpool have had, or trying to beat records.

“I am fortunate enough to be in a world-class team and very proud to be able to wear the armband and lead the team out. We will give it everything and hopefully bring another Champions League back to Anfield.”

The talk, however, ahead of the final has been one of revenge especially after the Reds lost the 2018 Champions League final to Real Madrid with Mohamed Salah substituted off early on. But Henderson has warned the Los Blancos and admitted that while it may be the same players, Madrid “are facing a different Liverpool, for sure”.

“I would say they are facing a different Liverpool, for sure. We did very well to get there when we played Madrid in the final in 2018. The lads were incredible. But we’ve grown since then. New players have come in, we’ve been successful, we’ve had bad moments as well within that period, and all of that you learn from. I definitely feel this is a different team to what Madrid faced a few years ago,” he added.