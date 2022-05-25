Reports | West Ham United in talks to sign Jesse Lingard on free-transfer

However, the report has indicated that Lingard is one of David Moyes’ top targets for this summer and the forward reportedly believes that West Ham might be his best chance at an England spot. The 29-year-old is targeting a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the 2022 Qatar World Cup and believes that he needs a consistent run of games in order to show his quality. But with AC Milan and Juventus offering the chance to play Champions League football as a key player, the Hammers do, reportedly, have a tough fight on their hands.