Reports | Paris Saint-Germain open to selling Neymar this summer for right bid
Today at 6:20 PM
According to Goal, Paris Saint-Germain are more than willing to part with Neymar this summer but only if they get the right bid for the Brazilian. The 30-year-old signed for PSG in a world-record move in the summer of 2017 and has since made 144 appearances while contributing to 160 goals.
Despite being strongly linked with a move away, Neymar still signed a contract extension with PSG last summer that will keep him at the club until at least 2025. That was especially in light of the fact that both his and Kylian Mbappe’s contracts, at that point, had less than one year left on them. But in the year since the two men have signed extensions to keep them at the club until 2025. That comes after the Frenchman’s transfer saga earlier this month ended with him signing a three-year extension.
However, in light of that, rumours and reports have indicated that Neymar’s lacklustre 2021/22 season has upset the PSG hierarchy with them keen on let the 30-year-old leave. That has been confirmed by Goal as the news outlet have reported that the Parisians are open to letting the Brazilian leave but only if they get the right offer. The 30-year-old contributed to just 21 goals across all competitions this season and the report has indicated that many at the club believe that his decline has already begun.
That combined with his injury history and his attitude has seen PSG open to a move although the club aren’t actively pursuing one. However, Goal has revealed that should the right bid come their way, then they will let the forward leave the Parc des Princes this summer. Yet, that is despite the fact that reports have indicated that the 30-year-old has no intention of leaving PSG as he is happy where he is.
