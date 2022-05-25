Reports | Paris Saint-Germain open to selling Neymar this summer for right bid

Despite being strongly linked with a move away, Neymar still signed a contract extension with PSG last summer that will keep him at the club until at least 2025. That was especially in light of the fact that both his and Kylian Mbappe’s contracts, at that point, had less than one year left on them. But in the year since the two men have signed extensions to keep them at the club until 2025. That comes after the Frenchman’s transfer saga earlier this month ended with him signing a three-year extension.