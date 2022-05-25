Reports | Aurelien Tchouameni inching closer towards €80 million move to Real Madrid
Today at 6:57 PM
According to L’Equipe, AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is close to finalizing a reported €80 million move to Real Madrid this summer with the Spanish giants set to win the race. The highly-rated 22-year-old has been linked with a move to some of Europe’s biggest sides this summer.
After an incredible season with AS Monaco, many expected the French giants to keep a hold of their best stars after securing a route to the Champions League. However, with Aurelien Tchouameni being heavily linked with a move all season, that has seemed easier said than done. But while ESPN reported that both Manchester United and Liverpool were the front-runners, Real Madrid have surged ahead over the last few days.
The Los Blancos are overly keen on making up for the fact that they lost out on Kylian Mbappe and are thus set to spend around €80 million on Tchouameni. That has been confirmed by L’Equipe and the French news outlet has also reported that the deal is close to being finalized with only a few details left to solve. The French midfielder will reportedly sign a five-year contract with the Los Blancos as the club believe that he is a long-term replacement for Casemiro.
However, the move is not complete and thus it does allow the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea a chance to submit their final offers although Tchouameni is keen on Madrid. Furthermore, L’Equipe has reported that the Los Blancos have been in talks over a move for the 22-year-old since January and are thus confident that they will get their man this time with them keen on refreshing their ageing midfield with a new addition.
