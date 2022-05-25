Reports | Aurelien Tchouameni inching closer towards €80 million move to Real Madrid

The Los Blancos are overly keen on making up for the fact that they lost out on Kylian Mbappe and are thus set to spend around €80 million on Tchouameni. That has been confirmed by L’Equipe and the French news outlet has also reported that the deal is close to being finalized with only a few details left to solve. The French midfielder will reportedly sign a five-year contract with the Los Blancos as the club believe that he is a long-term replacement for Casemiro.