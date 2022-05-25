India placed in same group as Australia and Kuwait in AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers

Today at 4:17 PM
India was placed in Group D at the U-17 Asian Cup, with hosts Saudi Arabia, Myanmar, the Maldives, and Kuwait. For the AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2023 qualifications, India has been placed in a difficult Group H alongside Iraq, Australia, and Kuwait, where it would be tough for them to progress.
Iraq has won the AFC U20 Asian Cup five times, while Kuwait has placed third twice. Australia, which joined the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in 2006, finished second in 2010 and has twice reached the semi-finals. India won the junior Asian football championship in 1974, led by the legendary Shabbir Ali, but hasn’t advanced to the continental finale since organizing the tournament in 2006.
The AFC U-19 Championship was originally known as the AFC U20 Asian Cup, which will be contested in Uzbekistan next year. 43 countries will fight for the remaining 15 berths in the AFC U20 Asian Cup 2023 qualifications, which will take place from September 10 to 18 this year. Uzbekistan, the hosts, has already qualified for the tournament but will compete in the qualifications. They are in Group A with 2018 winners Saudi Arabia, however, the qualifications will not include the host nation's matches.
For the qualifications, the 44 teams were divided into ten groups. The top ten teams from each group will advance to the main tournament the following year. Each group's matches will be held in a central location. The Basra International Stadium in Iraq will host India's Group H matches.
The AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers were also drawn on Tuesday at the AFC headquarters in Kuala Lumpur. India has been placed in Group D with two-time winners Saudi Arabia, Myanmar, the Maldives, and Kuwait, after reaching the quarterfinals in the previous edition. The AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023 will take place in Bahrain next year, with qualifying taking place from October 1 to 9.
During the qualifications, 43 teams will compete for the remaining 15 spots in the main tournament, similar to the U20 version. Bahrain will compete in the qualifications and will be placed in Group C. The top ten teams from each group, as well as the best five runners-up, advance to the main event. The Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in Dammam will host India's Group D.
