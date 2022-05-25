India placed in same group as Australia and Kuwait in AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers

The AFC U-19 Championship was originally known as the AFC U20 Asian Cup, which will be contested in Uzbekistan next year. 43 countries will fight for the remaining 15 berths in the AFC U20 Asian Cup 2023 qualifications, which will take place from September 10 to 18 this year. Uzbekistan, the hosts, has already qualified for the tournament but will compete in the qualifications. They are in Group A with 2018 winners Saudi Arabia, however, the qualifications will not include the host nation's matches.