Great honour to win manager of season in what has been insane season, exclaims Jurgen Klopp
Today at 7:14 PM
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressed his delight at winning the Barclays Premier League manager of the season for leading his side through an extraordinary season in which they could potentially win a cup treble. The English side faces Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday.
Liverpool were on course to claim a historic quadruple this season after they secured the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup by beating Chelsea in the final of both competitions. However, the Merseyside club were chasing Manchester City in a heated title race but their aspirations came to a halt after the Cityzens produced a sensational comeback win on the final day to beat Aston Villa and seal their status as English champions.
Ultimately the Reds’ 92 point tally saw them finish as runners-up in the top-flight of English football and Jurgen Klopp’s side will now turn their attention to their decisive European assignment as they aim to overcome Real Madrid in the finals of the UEFA Champions League on Saturday.
But Liverpool's achievements has seen Klopp named the Barclays Premier League manager of the season and he also lifted the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy for the LMA manager of the year. The German coach reflected on the climax of the season and expressed his gratitude to his colleagues for voting for him.
"It is a great honour and it was an insane season. It was a bit nervy, it wasn't the best outcome for us, but we are already over it. I am here with four of my coaching staff, and they know how much I appreciate them,” Klopp told at the award ceremony.ueafliver
“This being voted for by my colleagues is obviously most important prize you can get. I don't believe in individual prizes in football generally, it is a team sport and I would be nothing without these boys there. It is all about what we can do together and what we did together,” he added.
