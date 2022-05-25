Finals are 50-50 but we will do out best to bring it to 51-49, reveals Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho was unceremoniously relieved from his managerial duties at Tottenham Hotspur just days before an EFL cup final against Manchester City in a surprising move that shocked football as a whole. Many thought that the Portuguese coach would take a sabbatical following a disappointing end to things but the 59-year-old immediately took charge of Roma ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Under the guidance of Mourinho, the Italian club has reached the final of the Europa Conference League final as they look to clash against Dutch club Feyenoord on Wednesday. The Portuguese manager has already won the Champions League, UEFA Cup, and Europa League across his spells at Porto, Chelsea , and Manchester United while looking to claim his fourth European trophy with as many teams if successful.

Mourinho has insisted that the finals will be a toughly contested affair with little to separate them but assured fans that the Giallorossi would do everything in their power to bring the cup home.

“The finals are 50-50 but we will do our best to bring it to 51-49 for us. It has to happen during the match, not before. The work leading up to the final over several months is the basis for those 90 or 120 minutes. It's the players' day, we're just there to give a little help. So far I've been lucky by winning all my European finals: my players have given their best in the finals we have reached,” Mourinho told Sky Sports.