Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale could play in Champions League final, confirms Carlo Ancelotti
Today at 4:55 PM
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that both Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale have trained well in the followup to the UEFA Champions League final and suggested that they could feature against Liverpool. The Madrid duo have struggled for fitness this season for the Spanish side.
Gareth Bale signed for Real Madrid from Tottenham in the summer of 2013 and has been an important player for the Blancos throughout the years as he has helped the team claim two La Liga titles, and four Champions League titles across the nine years he has spent at the club. The 32-year-old has not been in the Spanish club’s plans in recent seasons as the Welshman has been at odds with Madrid supporters for his lackluster performances and continued unavailability.
The Welsh winger will depart the Santiago Bernabeu this season at the end of the season with the expiry of his current deal in the summer. Injuries and various other issues have seen Eden Hazard struggle for form and fitness likewise to Bale with the duo continuing their downward trajectories of their careers in Spain. Both players have failed to contribute massively to their Champions League final run but manager Ancelotti has admitted that they could feature in the final against Liverpool on Saturday.
"Hazard is training well, he can play in the final, Bale can play too Everyone is motivated. Everyone can participate, whether it's one minute or 10. It's positive that everyone can do it. The team is fine. We had a little problem with Marcelo, but he will recover well. The team is in good physical condition, we are going to prepare for what we want to do,” Ancelotti told reporters in a press conference.
"We're going to give it our all. It's the fifth final in eight years. This team has achieved a lot. The team is happy, calm, with good atmosphere. As we get closer to the game the worry comes, but it's normal."
