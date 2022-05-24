Signed contract for three years but Real Madrid dream not over, reveals Kylian Mbappe

It was widely expected that Mbappe would fulfill a lifelong dream of playing for the Spanish giants by joining Madrid on a free transfer at the end of his contract but in a shocking turn of events, the French forward snubbed a move to join the La Liga side and signed a three-year extension with PSG. It is understood that the French club’s hierarchy has turned their attention to center their footballing project on Mbappe and made him their highest-paid player to reflect his improved status.