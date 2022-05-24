Signed contract for three years but Real Madrid dream not over, reveals Kylian Mbappe
Today at 3:41 PM
Kylian Mbappe has admitted that his dream of representing Real Madrid is not over despite the negative reactions from Spain although the French forward acknowledged that he is focused on the present and playing for Paris Saint-Germain. The 23-year-old snubbed a move to Madrid to stay in France.
Kylian Mbappe had outlined his intentions of joining Real Madrid in the previous summer as the Spanish side made multiple high-profile bids to lure the Frenchman to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Paris Saint-Germain remained strong and declined the lucrative offers in order to tempt the World Cup winner to extend his contract with the club throughout the course of the campaign.
It was widely expected that Mbappe would fulfill a lifelong dream of playing for the Spanish giants by joining Madrid on a free transfer at the end of his contract but in a shocking turn of events, the French forward snubbed a move to join the La Liga side and signed a three-year extension with PSG. It is understood that the French club’s hierarchy has turned their attention to center their footballing project on Mbappe and made him their highest-paid player to reflect his improved status.
The Spanish side were reportedly frustrated at how Mbappe went on about communicating key information about his future and have now reportedly permanently closed the door on his transfer. Mbappe insisted that his dream is not over and he conveyed his intent to Real Madrid president Fiorentina Perez with respect and courtesy.
"Never over, never over. The only thing is that now I have signed a contract for three years more. You never know what can happen in the future. The present is I signed a new contract for three years more at Paris Saint-Germain,” Mbappe told BBC.
"I spoke to the president of Real Madrid because I have a lot of respect for him and the club. I think it was important to say it personally that I wasn't going to go. To be a great player [you have] to be honest and everything was great and good because we have a good relationship,” he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.