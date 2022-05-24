Reports | Leeds United reject €55 million bid from Barcelona for Raphinha
Today at 4:34 PM
According to Football Transfers, Leeds United have rejected Barcelona’s €55 million bid for Raphinha although negotiations are still ongoing over a move. The 25-year-old thrived for the Peacocks this season and played a key role in keeping them in the Premier League, netting 11 goals in the process.
After his breakout 2020/21 season under Marcelo Bielsa, few expected Raphinha to replicate his 15 goal contribution season but instead, the Brazilian has done it again. Despite Leeds struggling immensely for form and defensive structure, the 25-year-old has thrived amidst all the chaos. That includes a managerial change with Bielsa sacked halfway through the season and replaced by Jesse Marsch.
But even that didn’t matter to Raphinha as the forward ended the season with 14 goal contributions and played a key role in keeping the Peacocks in the Premier League. However, that has come at a cost as reports have indicated that the 25-year-old was keen on a move to Barcelona and had been in talks over the same. But the Whites’ successful battle against relegation has changed that for the club as Football Transfers has reported that they’ve rejected a €55 million bid from the La Liga giants.
The two parties are still in talks but the Peacocks want Barcelona to pay out Raphinha’s minimum fee release clause of €75 million. That would have dropped to €25 million had the club been relegated but the situation has changed and Raphinha is reportedly keen on a move to Camp Nou. The report has further indicated that the Brazilian has already agreed personal terms with Barcelona as his agent, Deco, has been in talks with the club for months.
