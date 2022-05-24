Reports | Leeds United reject €55 million bid from Barcelona for Raphinha

But even that didn’t matter to Raphinha as the forward ended the season with 14 goal contributions and played a key role in keeping the Peacocks in the Premier League. However, that has come at a cost as reports have indicated that the 25-year-old was keen on a move to Barcelona and had been in talks over the same. But the Whites’ successful battle against relegation has changed that for the club as Football Transfers has reported that they’ve rejected a €55 million bid from the La Liga giants.