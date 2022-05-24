Reports | Chelsea takeover bid to be approved by UK government in 24 hours

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the United Kingdom government in March in their efforts to cut off resources of Russian President Vladimir Putin as the nation's invasion of Ukraine continues. Abramovich, who has owned the club since 2003, had approved the sale of the club and several interested parties were vying to take over the English side. But talks over the sale had been delayed as the Russian owner reportedly wanted the 1.5 bn he loaned to Chelsea repaid before a sale would be sanctioned.