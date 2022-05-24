Reports | Bayern Munich moving closer towards move for Liverpool’s Sadio Mane
Today at 4:28 PM
According to Sky Sports Deutschland, Bayern Munich are inching closer toward a move for Sadio Mane this summer and are confident that they will be able to sign the Liverpool forward. The 30-year-old has only one year left on his current contract with the Reds and has been linked with a move away.
Ever since his move from Southampton in the summer of 2016, Sadio Mane has thrived for Liverpool with the forward hitting new strides every season. That includes the now 30-year-old netting at least 20 goals for three consecutive seasons before injuries and a lack of form last term saw him struggle. But the forward picked things up this term, as he finished the season with 16 league goals and a total of 23 goals across all competitions.
Yet while Liverpool still have one more game left to play, the rumour mill has already started swirling with new information about Mane’s future. The Senegalese has one year left on his current contract and has been heavily linked to Bayern Munich's move over the last few months. So much so, that Sky Sports Deutschland has reported that the Bavarian giants are now overly confident that they will sign Mane.
The report has revealed that Bayern are looking to add someone with star power this summer and believe that Mane is their man. Not only that, Sky has revealed that the club are already in talks with the 30-year-old and his representatives and that any transfer fee will reportedly be below the €50 million mark. The report has indicated that PSG are out of the race, having managed to tie down Kylian Mbappe to a long-term contract and thus that has further strengthened Bayern’s resolve.
