Reports | Bayern Munich moving closer towards move for Liverpool’s Sadio Mane

The report has revealed that Bayern are looking to add someone with star power this summer and believe that Mane is their man. Not only that, Sky has revealed that the club are already in talks with the 30-year-old and his representatives and that any transfer fee will reportedly be below the €50 million mark. The report has indicated that PSG are out of the race, having managed to tie down Kylian Mbappe to a long-term contract and thus that has further strengthened Bayern’s resolve.