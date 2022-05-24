Ready just in time to play a part in Champions League final, claims Eden Hazard
Today at 9:57 PM
Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has revealed that his ankle surgery went well and that he is fit enough to play a part in the Champions League final next weekend. The Belgian also added that he has no plans of leaving the club this summer and wants to show everyone exactly what he can do.
Ever since the move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2019, a lot was expected from Eden Hazard but the Belgian hasn’t quite lived up to his standards. Instead, injuries and various other issues has seen the forward struggle for form and fitness with the now 31-year-old making just 66 appearances over three seasons for the club. That includes just 48 league appearances while netting a combined six goals across all competitions.
However, his latest set-back saw him miss the end of the season after he underwent a surgery on his ankle in late March but the 31-year-old has claimed that he is fit enough to play again. Hazard confirmed that the surgery went well and that he is “ready just in time to play a part in the Champions League final”. However, he also added that he didn’t want to rush things and that Carlo Ancelotti “understood my situation”.
“The surgery went well. Everything is going well at the moment. I am ready just in time to play a part in the Champions League final. I didn't want to go too fast like last time. The coach understood my situation, as did the medical staff. We have worked well. Now I feel really good,” Hazard told Het Laatste Nieuws.
The rumours and reports have indicated that Real Madrid are keen to see Hazard leave this summer and that the Belgian was also open to leaving the club. However, Hazard has refuted those claims and instead admitted that his “first three seasons at Real have not gone well” and he wants to change that.
“The coach knows that I still have a contract until 2024. My first three seasons at Real have not gone well. So I want to show everyone what I can do. Starting with this Saturday. It has always been a dream to play for Real. It still is,” he added.
