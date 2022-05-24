Current situation is not good and its a big challenge, admits Erik ten Hag

Manchester United capped off a dismal season by ending their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 loss against Crystal Palace . To make things even worse, the English giants had to rely on Brighton to overcome West Ham to hand them a spot in the Europa League ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. Erik ten Hag was in attendance for the final match of the season and will not be encouraged by what was on display at Selhurst Park.

The 52-year-old was hired by the English club after careful deliberation and the Dutchman will be tasked with overhauling the squad and implementing his own trademark style of football. Not only that, Ten Hag will be expected to overturn the club’s fortunes although it has been evident that he will need time to restore the storied club to its gloried past.

The United boss took charge of the club on Monday and was incorporated into his role as he addressed the media and outlined his intentions for the Manchester club.

"The current situation is obviously not that good. It's a big challenge. I want to build and construct a team who are battling for each other, who are unified and who will get results. Also we are playing in the Theatre of Dreams. We want to entertain. But in the end, the intention is to play fantastic football. If we can't play fantastic football, we still have to win,” Ten Hag told reporters in a press conference.