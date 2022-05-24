Bayern Munich set to sign Ajax full-back Noussair Mazraoui on free transfer
Today at 5:12 PM
In a statement, Bayern Munich have confirmed that they have signed Noussair Mazraoui from Ajax on a free transfer with the full-back signing a contract until 2026. The 24-year-old will join the Bavarian giants once his contract with Ajax expires in June and could be joined by Ryan Gravenberch.
Despite being heavily linked with a move away last summer, nothing materialized for Noussair Mazraoui with the defender opting to stay at Ajax and see out the season instead. However, it allowed the Dutch side to try and convince the 24-year-old to sign a new contract but reports indicated that the Morrocan believed that his time at the club was up. That was later confirmed by Mazraoui set to leave once his contract expired at the end of the 2021/22 season.
However, with a horde of European sides keen on a move, reports indicated that Bayern Munich were the front-runners and the Bavarians have finally confirmed that they have a deal in place. The club, via an announcement, revealed that Mazraoui will sign for them as a free agent once his contract with Ajax expires in June. The 24-year-old is set to sign a contract until at least 2026 and could, reportedly, be joined closely behind by Ajax teammate Ryan Gravenberch.
“FC Bayern have completed the signing of Noussair Mazraoui. The 24-year-old moves to Munich on a free transfer from Ajax ahead of the new season and has signed a contract with the German record champions until 2026,” reads the statement on the club’s website.
The defender admitted that from the very “first discussions” he was excited at joining the club and that there was no other option. Mazraoui also revealed that he picked the German giants because he believes that he “can win the biggest titles here”.
"Straight from the first discussions with FC Bayern, I had a good feeling and I'm excited about joining one of the biggest clubs in Europe. FC Bayern have just become German champions for the 10th year in a row and will be among the contenders to win the Champions League again next season. I've chosen this club because I can win the biggest titles here,” Mazraoui told the club’s website.
Welcome to #FCBayern, Noussair Mazraoui! 👋🔴⚪#MiaSanMia #ServusMazraoui— FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) May 24, 2022
