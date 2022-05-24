Bayern Munich set to sign Ajax full-back Noussair Mazraoui on free transfer

Despite being heavily linked with a move away last summer, nothing materialized for Noussair Mazraoui with the defender opting to stay at Ajax and see out the season instead. However, it allowed the Dutch side to try and convince the 24-year-old to sign a new contract but reports indicated that the Morrocan believed that his time at the club was up. That was later confirmed by Mazraoui set to leave once his contract expired at the end of the 2021/22 season.