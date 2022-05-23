Manuel Neuer signs contract extension with Bayern Munich until 2024
In a statement, Bayern Munich have confirmed that Manuel Neuer has signed a one-year extension with the club that could potentially keep him in Germany until at least 2024. The 36-year-old signed for the Bavarian giants more than a decade ago and has made well over 450 appearances for the club.
With less than eighteen months left on his contract, many wondered whether Manuel Neuer would stay at Bayern Munich despite interest from abroad. The German goalkeeper has thrived during his time with the Bavarian giants and has made well over 450 appearances but reports had indicated that the 36-year-old was looking for a new challenge.
That came especially after links to Italy and England but no move has materialized although reports indicated that was because Neuer was open to an extension. It has now been confirmed by the club as they revealed that the goalkeeper has signed a one-year extension that will keep him at Bayern until at least 2024.
“FC Bayern have extended Manuel Neuer's contract by a further year till 30 June 2024. The Germany No.1 moved to Munich from Schalke in 2011. The 36-year-old has been FCB captain since 2017,” reads the statement.
The 36-year-old confirmed the news and admitted that he is proud to keep playing for the German giants and believes that he still has a lot to offer. Not only that, Neuer added that the team has big goals for the future as they want to keep competing for the league title alongside the Champions League crown.
"I'm very pleased that my journey continues at FC Bayern. We'll have a very good team again with which we can play for every title. As a goalkeeper, captain and leader, I want to be the support and a key factor in our big goals. We want to extend our title record and compete again for the DFB Cup and Champions League,” Neuer told the club’s website.
