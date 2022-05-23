Hope things will get better next season as we all know it’s been bad season, admits David De Gea
Today at 4:43 PM
Manchester United star David De Gea hopes that the club can build towards a brighter future under Erik ten Hag and admitted that things have been bad for the Red Devils this season. The Old Trafford side lost their final game of the season but still managed to finish in a Europa League spot.
Despite signing three key stars last summer, Manchester United have struggled to find its groove for most of the 2021/22 season. That was despite the fact that their business over the summer had many believing that the Red Devils would turn their tide and compete for a title. However, sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and appointing Ralf Rangnick in interim charge didn’t work out as the German could only lead the club to a sixth-place finish.
That combined with Erik ten Hag’s arrival points to yet another summer of change for the Old Trafford side with more than a few old faces set to leave. But in light of that, David De Gea has admitted that he believes things will change under Ten Hag as the team knows “it’s been a bad season, for everyone”. Not only that, the Spaniard hit out at a few teammates and said that “the people who don't want to stay, just go” although he didn’t reveal who he was pointing at.
“It's the same feeling. The level we have shown in the last three or four months isn't enough to win a Premier League match, we were sloppy, we lost some easy balls around our box, it's impossible to win the games,” De Gea told MUTV.
“I just want to be positive, to forget about this season. The new manager was in the stands, so that's a good signal. I hope things will get better for next season - that's the past already. We all know it's been a bad season, for everyone.
“The people who don't want to stay, just go, and the people who really want to stay at the club, who want to fight for the club, let's have a good rest in the summer, prepare ourselves in the mind and in the body and be ready to fight again next season.”
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.