Gokulam Kerala falls to Maziya in the AFC Cup 2022

Despite coming off a 4-2 win against ATK Mohun Bagan in their previous match, Gokulam Kerala got off to a slow start against Maziya, who had lost their first match to Bashundhara Kings. The Maldivian club's first attempt at goal came in the fifth minute, but Hussain Nihan's volley five minutes later came dangerously close to putting Maziya ahead. The shot was somewhat off to the right.