Aston Villa sign highly rated Olympique Marseille star Boubacar Kamara on free-transfer

In a statement, Aston Villa have confirmed that they have signed Olympique Marseille starlet Boubacar Kamara on a free transfer after his contract expired. The 22-year-old had been linked with a move to both Spain and England especially after he confirmed that he wasn’t signing an extension.

Ever since his breakout 2018/19 season, a lot has been expected from Boubacar Kamara but the versatile midfielder has struggled for consistency. However, that has changed over the last few years with Kamara finding his feet at Marseille, especially during the 2021/22 season. So much so, that the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and even Atletico Madrid were heavily linked with a move and reports even indicated that the La Liga side were the front-runners.

That came especially after the 22-year-old confirmed that he was going to leave Olympique Marseille on a free transfer at the end of the 2021/22 season. Not only that, Kamara hinted that he had already picked his next club and despite links to some of Europe's big-wigs, Aston Villa have confirmed that they have signed the midfielder. The Villians have tied the 22-year-old to a five-year contract and arrived as a key component of Steven Gerrard’s team.

“Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Boubacar Kamara on a five-year contract. The 22-year-old midfielder, who has just won his first call-up to the France national team after a fantastic season at Olympique Marseille, will join Villa following the expiry of his contract with the French club,” reads the statement.

“Kamara came through the youth ranks at Marseille, going on to rack up well over a century of appearances for the first team, which made him one of the most in-demand young players in European football.”

The Villa boss also confirmed the move and admitted his delight at signing someone as highly rated and promising as Kamara for Aston Villa. Gerrard also added that the club have a clear plan to get into European football and that the 22-year-old is a big part of that.

“I am delighted that we have been able to attract one of the most promising young talents in European football. We have a very clear plan to make our team stronger and Bouba is an important part of that,” Gerrard told the club’s website.

Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of @BoubaKamara_4 on a five-year contract! ✅ — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 23, 2022