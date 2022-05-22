We will do what it takes to get better in every department, asserts Mikel Arteta
Today at 7:14 PM
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admitted that the time has come for the club to improve their squad by adding top quality pieces and confessed that they’ll do what it takes to get better. The Gunners could miss out on Champions League football but have already qualified for the Europa League.
Following back-to-back defeats against Tottenham and Newcastle United, Arsenal’s hopes of playing Champions League football again has been pushed outside their own hands. The Gunners will have to win on the final day and also hope that Spurs lose their last game in order to finish above their rivals. However, the issues that Arsenal have faced this season has clearly shown that their squad needs to be upgraded even more to deal with a big workload.
It has many fans wondering as to what Mikel Arteta and the rest of the club’s hierarchy have planned for the summer window especially having already qualified for the Europa League. But Arteta revealed that their focus will now be about balance and adding “the top quality pieces” that could change the team. He also admitted that they “will do what it takes to get better in every department” in order to move forward and improve even further.
“It is all about the balance. Now we have cleared the deck and now we have a squad balance that is much more like what we want and much more affordable than what we had before. Now we have to start to add the top-quality pieces that they are not necessarily at 18, 19 or 20-years-old,” Arteta said, reported Goal.
“We will do what it takes to get better in every department. Not only the age group but in terms of the quality, in terms of the leadership, in terms of the goal threat of this team, in terms of the physicality of the team that we need to improve as well so there are a lot of areas.”
