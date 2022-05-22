Think signing Emmanuel Dennis is gamble worth taking for West Ham, claims Kevin Philips
Today at 4:51 PM
Former Premier League star Kevin Philips believes that West Ham should take the leap and sign Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis this summer to help reinforce their front-line. The Nigerian forward has thrived in his debut season for the club, contributing to 16 goals for the relegated side.
With Watford signing a whole bunch of players last summer, many expected the Hornets to be the side that survived and not Brentford. But having changed managers thrice and with all three men struggling to find a footing with the club, it has seen Watford relegated at the first time of asking. Yet that was despite the likes of Cucho Hernandez, Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis all doing well.
Especially the latter with Dennis set to end the season as the only Watford player to hit double figures for goals in the league. That combined with the fact that the 24-year-old has adjusted superbly to the English game has Kevin Philips believing that he would be the perfect addition for West Ham. The former Sunderland forward admitted that the Hammers “are in desperate need of a striker this summer” and that Dennis could be “one of those shrewd signings” that double in price.
"West Ham are in desperate need of a striker this summer. They can’t rely on Michail Antonio all season again. A striker is a real priority, certainly. He [Dennis] could be one of these shrewd signings who can end up getting you 15-20 goals a season," Philips told Football Insider.
"He’s going to be playing in a more creative, better side if he goes to West Ham. All of a sudden, he goes from a £20million player to a £40million player. I think it’s a gamble worth taking. He’s shown he can score a variety of goals at this level."
