Think Kylian Mbappe has made right decision as he has time to go to Madrid, claims Ángel Di María

The move stunned more than a few in the Real Madrid camp as they believed that they had an agreement in place for the superstar. But in light of the extension, Di Maria has admitted that he believes Mbappe made the right decision by staying at PSG as “he is still young and has time to go to Madrid”. The former Real Madrid star himself is set to leave Paris but added that Mbappe could “make history” with the Ligue 1 giants.