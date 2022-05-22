Think Kylian Mbappe has made right decision as he has time to go to Madrid, claims Ángel Di María
Today at 5:56 PM
Outgoing PSG star Angel Di Maria believes that Kylian Mbappe made the right decision by re-signing with the Parisian giants as he is still young and has time to go and play for Real Madrid. The Frenchman signed a three year contract extension with the Ligue 1 giants, extending until at least 2025.
Despite Real Madrid’s confidence at the fact that they would sign Kylian Mbappe, many believed that the Frenchman would eventually end up staying in Paris. That was especially after rumours and reports indicated that PSG had tabled a lucrative contract that would make Mbappe the center-piece of their sporting project. It saw the 23-year-old even re-sign with the Parisians, signing a three year contract extension that keeps him in Paris until at least 2025.
The move stunned more than a few in the Real Madrid camp as they believed that they had an agreement in place for the superstar. But in light of the extension, Di Maria has admitted that he believes Mbappe made the right decision by staying at PSG as “he is still young and has time to go to Madrid”. The former Real Madrid star himself is set to leave Paris but added that Mbappe could “make history” with the Ligue 1 giants.
"I think he has made the right decision. He is still young and has time to go to Madrid, he has time to go wherever he wants, he has only signed three more years and he will be 26, he has a lot ahead of him. He likes to make history and he will continue to make history here, he is close to 200 goals,” Di Maria said, reported Goal.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.