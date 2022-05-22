Reports | Barcelona start initial discussions with Bayern Munich over move for Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski is entering the final year of his contract and a departure could be on the cards for both the club and the player. It is understood that the Bayern frontman is attracted to the prospect of playing in Spain before the end of his playing career and will look to make that dream come to fruition in the summer. According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona is earmarked to be the Pole’s next destination with the Catalan club having started talks with the German club over a sale.