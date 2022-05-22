Reports | Barcelona start initial discussions with Bayern Munich over move for Robert Lewandowski
Today at 5:58 PM
According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have engaged in preliminary negotiations with Bayern Munich for the sale of Robert Lewandowski although it is understood that Bayern are holding out for a higher fee. Lewandowski has only one year left on his current contract and is keen on a move to Spain.
Robert Lewandowski signed for Bayern Munich from Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer in the summer of 2014 and the Polish international has gone on to cement his status as one of the best strikers in European football throughout the decade during his time at Bavaria. The 33-year-old has made 374 appearances for the German champions while scoring 344 goals and has also led the team to eight Bundesliga titles, three DFB-Pokal Cups, and one Champions League during his time at the club.
Lewandowski is entering the final year of his contract and a departure could be on the cards for both the club and the player. It is understood that the Bayern frontman is attracted to the prospect of playing in Spain before the end of his playing career and will look to make that dream come to fruition in the summer. According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona is earmarked to be the Pole’s next destination with the Catalan club having started talks with the German club over a sale.
Lewandowski has outlined his intentions of leaving Bayern beyond the end of his contract and the German champions will not want to lose the striker on a free. The Bavarian club have reportedly set an asking price of €40 million for the Polish striker while Barcelona are falling short of the amount in the opening proposal. It is understood that Bayern will look to hold out for a higher transfer fee while also wanting ample time to purchase a replacement before approving a sale.
Talks have started between Barcelona and Bayern for Robert Lewandowski. There's an opening proposal on the table, as @wlodar85 reported - but Bayern want more and would also need a replacement, still early stages. 🔴🇵🇱 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 22, 2022
Lewandowski plan has not changed: he wants Barça move. pic.twitter.com/csfO4jENE0
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.