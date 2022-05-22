Made my decision to not renew and leave Olympique Marseille, confirms Boubacar Kamara
Today at 5:26 PM
Highly-rated Olympique Marseille star Boubacar Kamara has revealed that he is set to leave the club at the end of this season for a new league and a new challenge. The 22-year-old has played a key role in Marseille’s second place finish in the Ligue 1 and has been linked with a move to England.
With only one year left on his contract, there was a lot of speculation surrounding Boubacar Kamara’s future last summer. However, despite links with a move to the Premier League, La Liga and even the Serie A, the 22-year-old stayed at Marseille and has played a key role for the club. That includes a part in their title challenge before PSG surged forward with Marseille eventually finishing second and qualifying for the Champions League again.
But with his contract running out, rumours and reports continued to swirl around about Kamara although no renewal or move away has materialized. However, the 22-year-old has now confirmed that he is set to leave Marseille at the end of the current season for “a new challenge”. Not only that, Kamara added that he believes that it “is the best decision for the next part of my career”.
"I've made my decision, which is to not renew and to leave OM at the end of this season. I think it's the best decision for the next part of my career. I'm at a point in my career where I want to progress, to discover a new challenge, a new league. I've chosen my future club, you'll find out who it is soon," Kamara told Telefoot
