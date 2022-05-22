All managers have amazing tactics but top quality players make it happen, confesses Pep Guardiola

Manchester City are set to host Aston Villa in the final day of the 2021-22 season and look to reap their rewards by sealing a victory and claiming the Premier League title over Liverpool. The Manchester club leads the Merseyside club by just a point with one game left to play as the Reds look to entertain Wolves at home in a must-win encounter to keep their title aspirations alive.

Liverpool are potentially looking to win a historic quadruple this season as they have secured the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup while setting up a Champions League final encounter against Real Madrid on May 28th. City have endured European agony again this campaign as a shock comeback victory by Real Madrid have ended their hopes of winning their first-ever Champions League but will look to make a positive end to the season by looking to claim their fourth title in five years.

"Incredible, top human quality players and persons. Without that, no tactics, no ideas. Nothing, nothing, top-quality players. All the other managers have amazing ideas and tactics. Every time you give good praise to me, I do not believe you. Not for one second, I'm so suspicious. Behind that is the players, the quality, the talent, the effort. When we are good is when we try to altogether follow one idea, but my ideas are not more special than the other ones,” the 51-year-old told Sky Sports.