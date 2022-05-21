Yes it is a possibility that Robert Lewandowski could come, reveals Xavi Hernandez
Today at 6:44 PM
Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has confirmed that the club are in talks with Robert Lewandowski and that the Polish forward could possibly sign for the club this summer. Hernandez also admitted that Barcelona’s economic situation puts them out of the race for Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe.
With reports indicating that Robert Lewandowski has no intention of signing a new contract, many expect the forward to leave Bayern Munich this summer. The Polish international has less than one year left on his current deal and has confirmed that he wants to leave Germany for a new challenge. But while Bayern’s chiefs continue to insist that the forward will see out the remainder of his deal, reports have indicated that Barcelona are already in talks over a move.
That has now been confirmed by Xavi Hernandez as he admitted that “there are negotiations” over a move for Lewandowski although he confessed that “it won’t be easy” to sign him. The Barcelona boss also added that there is a “possibility that” Lewandowski could sign for the club despite their financial restraints.
"It is a possibility that he could come, yes. He has said it publicly as well. There are negotiations, but it won't be easy, he has a one-year contract with Bayern," Xavi said, reported Goal.
Furthermore, Xavi also confirmed that the La Liga giants are not in the running for either Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland because of the financial situation they find themselves in. The Frenchman could be available on a free-transfer while Haaland recently signed for Manchester City.
"That's right. The economic situation is what it is. We are not in the bidding of Haaland or Mbappe, but it is what we have inherited. We must not look back, but forward,” he added.
