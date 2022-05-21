We’ll see what future holds but my heart is at AS Roma, claims Tammy Abraham
Today at 3:39 PM
AS Roma forward Tammy Abraham has admitted that while he doesn’t know what his future holds, his heart is at Roma and he wants to build on his debut season going forward. The former Chelsea star signed for the Serie A side last summer and has thrived for Roma, netting 27 goals in 52 games.
After enduring a tough 2020/21 season with Chelsea where he scored only 12 goals across all competitions, it saw Tammy Abraham leave the club for AS Roma. The Englishman joined former Chelsea compatriot Fikayo Tomori in Italy and much like the defender, the 24-year-old has thrived under Jose Mourinho’s tenure. Abraham has played a key role in Roma’s sixth-place finish and has also helped lead the club to the very first Europa Conference League final.
Not only that, the 24-year-old has netted 27 goals across all competitions this season and his form has seen Abraham linked with a move back to England. It has many believing that the Englishman will make a return but Abraham admitted that he “loves this club” because “they’ve given me the opportunity to show myself”. However, the forward also added that he’ll “see what the future holds” but right now his focus is on winning the Conference League.
"I love this club. They’ve given me the opportunity to show myself, my heart is here. We’ll see what the future holds, but my heart is here. Like I’ve always said, I fell in love with this club from the first day and I will always help the team as much as possible with my goals and assists," Abraham told DAZN.
"It’s been a good year for me, I hope to build on this year and hopefully we can finish with a trophy and it can be the perfect year."
