We’ll see what future holds but my heart is at AS Roma, claims Tammy Abraham

Not only that, the 24-year-old has netted 27 goals across all competitions this season and his form has seen Abraham linked with a move back to England. It has many believing that the Englishman will make a return but Abraham admitted that he “loves this club” because “they’ve given me the opportunity to show myself”. However, the forward also added that he’ll “see what the future holds” but right now his focus is on winning the Conference League.