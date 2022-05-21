Think Kylian Mbappe will be at Real Madrid next season, claims Javier Tebas

However, with Mbappe pushing all talks of his future to the end of the 2021/22 season, it has many wondering which direction the forward will go. But in light of that, Javier Tebas believes that the Frenchman will sign for the Santiago Bernabeu side once his contract expires. The La Liga president added that the twists and turns are not “unexpected” but he believes that had Mbappe wanted to sign a new contract, he “would have already done so”.