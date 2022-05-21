Think Kylian Mbappe will be at Real Madrid next season, claims Javier Tebas
Today at 6:51 PM
La Liga president Javier Tebas believes that despite the up and down in the saga, Kylian Mbappe will sign for Real Madrid on a free-transfer. The forward’s future has been debated for most of the season and Mbappe has agreements with PSG and Real Madrid although is yet to make a decision.
With Kylian Mbappe’s future yet to be decided, it saw his mother confirm that the decision is solely in the forward’s hands although the Frenchman does have agreements with both PSG and Real Madrid. The Los Blancos have spent the last two years chasing after the 23-year-old to no avail while PSG have struggled to get the forward to sign an extension to his contract that expires at the end of the current season.
However, with Mbappe pushing all talks of his future to the end of the 2021/22 season, it has many wondering which direction the forward will go. But in light of that, Javier Tebas believes that the Frenchman will sign for the Santiago Bernabeu side once his contract expires. The La Liga president added that the twists and turns are not “unexpected” but he believes that had Mbappe wanted to sign a new contract, he “would have already done so”.
"I think he will be at Real Madrid, but since one day he is white, another black, he changes. But I think so. We wouldn't have good news, but it wouldn't be bad news,” Tebas said, reported Goal.
"I have read twists up or down so many times [but it is] not unexpected, because there are always twists. The feeling I have is that if I had wanted to renew I would have already done so, but I could be wrong."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.