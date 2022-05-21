Reports | Leeds United and Burnley write to Premier League to investigate Everton
Today at 3:59 PM
According to ESPN, Leeds United and Burnley have reportedly written to the Premier League and have asked them to look into Everton’s spending and whether they’ve broken financial fair play rules. The three sides were locked in a relegation battle but Everton are now safe from the drop.
With a sensational comeback 3-2 win over Crystal Palace, Everton secured their place in the Premier League for another season and that has left both Leeds United and Burnley to battle it out. The Clarets currently sit above the Peacocks, outside the relegation zone, although the two sides are level on points with only goal difference separating them. However, ESPN and the Guardian have reported that both teams have joined together to go after Everton as they believe the Toffees have broken the league’s spending rules.
According to ESPN, Leeds and Burnley want an independent commission to look into whether the Toffees have seriously breached the Premier League’s financial fair play rules. If true, that would give the Goodison Park side an unfair advantage in their bid to survive relegation and it could see the league forced to dock points and/or fine the club. The Times has further reported that the two clubs have submitted a joint letter and have threatened to bring a claim against both the league and Everton.
The letter asks the league to clear whether the Toffees’ losses of £371.8 million over the last three years break the financial spending rules, which allow for a maximum of £105 million over three year period. They were, however, adjusted for COVID losses and Everton reported that £170 million of their losses had been down to the pandemic which is the most by any Premier League side. However, Sky Sports has reported that Everton are confident that they have complied with the league’s rules and won’t be fined.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.