Reports | Leeds United and Burnley write to Premier League to investigate Everton

The letter asks the league to clear whether the Toffees’ losses of £371.8 million over the last three years break the financial spending rules, which allow for a maximum of £105 million over three year period. They were, however, adjusted for COVID losses and Everton reported that £170 million of their losses had been down to the pandemic which is the most by any Premier League side. However, Sky Sports has reported that Everton are confident that they have complied with the league’s rules and won’t be fined.