Reports | Kylian Mbappe to sign three-year contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain
Today at 8:13 PM
According to the Athletic, Kylian Mbappe will reject Real Madrid in favour of a three-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain although things are yet to be made official. The Frenchman’s current deal was set to expire in June and it has been reported that both Real Madrid and PSG tabled agreements.
Ever since he played a key role for France at the 2018 World Cup, Kylian Mbappe has been regarded as one of the finest forwards in European football. His stature has only grown as the years have progressed with the Frenchman going from strength to strength each season. That has seen him heavily linked with a move away especially to Real Madrid with the Los Blancos overly keen on signing him. So much so that the Los Blancos even submitted two bids last summer, only to see both rejected by PSG.
However, with less than one month left on his current contract, reports have indicated that Mbappe does have an offer from Real Madrid with his mother confirming the same. But she also confirmed that PSG have also tabled a new contract extension and the Athletic has reported that Mbappe is set to sign the latter deal. The report has indicated that the 23-year-old will sign an extension until 2025, with the offer cut down by two years as compared to PSG’s previous contract offer.
Not only that, the report has revealed that the Parisians are set to make Mbappe the centerfold of their brand and sporting project going forward which is what attracted him. This comes despite various reports indicating that the 23-year-old had already agreed personal terms with Real and was set to sign as a free-agent. However, the Athletic has further reported that PSG are yet to receive an official signature from the France international although they are set to announce the deal soon.
🚨 Kylian Mbappé will STAY at Paris Saint-Germain. He’s definitely not joining Real Madrid this summer, the final decision has been made and communicated to Florentino Perez. 🤝 #Mbappé— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 21, 2022
𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 𝐖𝐄 𝐆𝐎.
More to follow - Kylian stays. #PSG pic.twitter.com/rUkFk8jmao
