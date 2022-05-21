Reports | Kylian Mbappe to sign three-year contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain

Ever since he played a key role for France at the 2018 World Cup, Kylian Mbappe has been regarded as one of the finest forwards in European football. His stature has only grown as the years have progressed with the Frenchman going from strength to strength each season. That has seen him heavily linked with a move away especially to Real Madrid with the Los Blancos overly keen on signing him. So much so that the Los Blancos even submitted two bids last summer, only to see both rejected by PSG.